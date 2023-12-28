Granada sees record visits this holiday season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Granada Theater in Bluefield had its best holiday season to date this year, with more than 6,000 people attending the various events and movies at the main theater and at the Raleigh Street Cinemas.

Tim Smith, House Manager and Programming Director of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC), said people of all ages came to see movies, music, dance recitals, live theater, school field trips, and holiday parties during the 2023 Christmas season.

This record level of attendance represents a 20 percent increase from the number of people who visited the Granada during the Christmas season a year earlier, he added.

“We had a great year this year,” he said. “We feel like we are on an uptick for the Granada Theater and bringing great, positive things to the community … It’s just been bustling around here. We have great partnerships with the community.”

“During the holiday season, BARC was pleased to play its part in promoting Bluefield as West Virginia’s Christmas City,” Smith said. “Our programs brought local residents, school children, businesspeople, and tourists to downtown Bluefield, helping further BARC’s purpose of using the arts to create opportunities for entertainment, employment, and education in the city’s downtown.”

“We want to make this the people’s theater,” he said. “We want to make it a place where the whole community comes…”

In addition to first-run movies and classic Christmas films, visitors enjoyed a variety of entertainment including live theater in a production of Miracle on 34th Street, dance from the students of STARZ Performing Arts Academy, and music from Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. and Chosen Road. The latter event – Chosen Road’s Hometown Christmas – was a sell-out, with Mercer County’s favorite gospel bluegrass group joined on stage at the Granada by the Church Sisters and Karen Peck and New River.

“We are bringing great and big events to the Bluefield area,” he said. “We really just want people to come out and enjoy it.”

Smith said the Granada, which opened in 1928, closed in the late 1970s the restored and reopened in 2021, is “the longest standing vaudeville theater in Southern West Virginia,” referring to the vaudeville acts as well as musical performances featured on the theater’s stage after it first opened showing silent movies.

The Raleigh Street Cinemas, two smaller theaters, were constructed in the first floor of the Granada building and opened earlier this year.

That theater as well as the Granada now show first-run movies with other special shows planned for the future.

