Friday will be breezy and chilly; some snow will be possible as well

Temps will only make it into the 30s tomorrow afternoon
DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A low pressure system swinging into the area will bring increasing winds and cloud cover overnight. Besides a stray shower or a stray snowflake/flurries, most of the area tonight will remain quiet and dry.

WIND
WIND(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, winds will continue to pick up a bit out of the northwest; as colder air rides up our western facing slopes, we’ll see some light sct’d snow and occasional flurries, mainly during the late afternoon and into Friday night. Temps on Friday will make it into the 30s-most of the day, roads should be too warm too worry about travel issues, but Friday night, temps will eventually dip below freezing. We could see some slick areas develop therefore Friday night-Saturday AM.

MOST MODELS ARE GOING LIGHT!
MOST MODELS ARE GOING LIGHT!(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Snow amounts right now are looking MINOR at best, with generally a trace to an 1″ expected across most of our western facing slopes.

MINOR SNOW FRI-SAT
MINOR SNOW FRI-SAT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Amounts of up to 2″ or 3″ could be possible across the higher terrain (mainly at elevations above 3,500 feet).

MINOR SNOW POSSIBLE INTO SAT
MINOR SNOW POSSIBLE INTO SAT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday, we’ll still see some occasional snow, and remain cold and breezy, with temps again in the low to mid 30s for most Saturday afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

New Year’s Eve is looking milder and dry. Highs Sunday will be around average, in the 40s, while low temps will dip to around freezing (upper 20s-low30s) Sunday night as we ring in 2024. The first day of 2024 looks to bring a bit more rain and snow at times...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

