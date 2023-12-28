Friday will be breezy and chilly; some snow will be possible as well

A low pressure system swinging into the area will bring increasing winds and cloud cover overnight. Besides a stray shower or a stray snowflake/flurries, most of the area tonight will remain quiet and dry.

Tomorrow, winds will continue to pick up a bit out of the northwest; as colder air rides up our western facing slopes, we’ll see some light sct’d snow and occasional flurries, mainly during the late afternoon and into Friday night. Temps on Friday will make it into the 30s-most of the day, roads should be too warm too worry about travel issues, but Friday night, temps will eventually dip below freezing. We could see some slick areas develop therefore Friday night-Saturday AM.

Snow amounts right now are looking MINOR at best, with generally a trace to an 1″ expected across most of our western facing slopes.

Amounts of up to 2″ or 3″ could be possible across the higher terrain (mainly at elevations above 3,500 feet).

Saturday, we’ll still see some occasional snow, and remain cold and breezy, with temps again in the low to mid 30s for most Saturday afternoon.

New Year’s Eve is looking milder and dry. Highs Sunday will be around average, in the 40s, while low temps will dip to around freezing (upper 20s-low30s) Sunday night as we ring in 2024. The first day of 2024 looks to bring a bit more rain and snow at times...

