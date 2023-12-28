Colder air will gradually work in through the end of the work week

OVERNIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure to our west will slowly but surely head our way into late week, leading to cooler and unsettled weather. Temps tonight will hit the 30s and low 40s, and areas of fog/a few lingering showers will be possible overnight.

Thursday will bring lingering clouds, and still the chance for some very spotty light showers. By Thursday night temps will have dropped from the 40s back into the 30s again. A few more rain showers mixed with some occasional snowflakes will be possible through early Friday.

Highs on Friday will only make it into the 30s as strong NW winds pick up around the low pressure system coming in. We’ll see a few snow showers re-develop during the day, and some light accumulations could be possible for some higher elevations Friday night-early Saturday, though this does NOT look like a “big one”.

We will be otherwise cold and windy entering the weekend! Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 30s, and low temps at night will fall into the 20s and teens. Remember, it still only takes a little bit of snow when road temps are cold enough to cause some slick areas- the main time period of concern will therefore be Friday night-early Saturday AM. Sunday looks dry and chilly, and we look to have more possible rain/snow into New Year’s Day....as we head into January, we look to stay colder...

