City of Oak Hill looking to fill vacancies on Zoning Appeals Board

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Oak Hill is currently looking for interested parties to fill vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Employees with Oak Hill City Hall say there are currently two positions open for the board, which addresses appeals to decisions made by the Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Enforcement Officer.

The city asks that anyone interested draft a letter and drop it off at City Hall- located at 100 Kelly Avenue- before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8. Letters can also be mailed or emailed to “City Manager” at PO Box 1245 in Oak Hill or djohnson@oakhill.gov, respectively.

The city is also accepting letters of interest for the vacant Ward 1 council seat.

For more information, email City Manager Damita Johnson at djohnson@oakhill.gov.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Montcalm residents concerned about a growing sinkhole taking down a utility pole
Montcalm residents concerned about a growing sinkhole taking down a utility pole
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
Tazewell Va. to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop
Tazewell Va. to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop
King Tut, Beckley
Former King Tut owner shares news of his wife’s sudden passing

Latest News

Domestic Violence poster
“It’s never too late or too early to get help”: AWAY hopes 2024 brings positive changes to victims of domestic violence, other abuses
Theatre West Virginia
Theatre West Virginia offering discounts on training courses up to Jan 1.
Hometown Hero
Part 2: Hometown Heroes of 2023
Addiction recovery workers share treatment trends they see during and after holidays