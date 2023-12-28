City of Oak Hill looking to fill vacancies on Zoning Appeals Board

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Oak Hill is currently looking for interested parties to fill vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Employees with Oak Hill City Hall say there are currently two positions open for the board, which addresses appeals to decisions made by the Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Enforcement Officer.

The city asks that anyone interested draft a letter and drop it off at City Hall- located at 100 Kelly Avenue- before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8. Letters can also be mailed or emailed to “City Manager” at PO Box 1245 in Oak Hill or djohnson@oakhill.gov, respectively.

The city is also accepting letters of interest for the vacant Ward 1 council seat.

For more information, email City Manager Damita Johnson at djohnson@oakhill.gov.

