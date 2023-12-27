What and what not to recycle following Christmas holiday

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority (RCSWA) in Beckley has a memo for anyone wanting to recycle materials left over from Christmas.

The center says they haven’t seen an influx in recycled materials following the holiday, but what they have seen is an increase in people including things that actually can’t be recycled in their blue bins. Sherrie Hunter, Director of Education for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, says cardboard boxes that shipped your Christmas presents are always okay to recycle. She tells WVVA, however, that tissue paper, bows, ribbons and even wrapping paper don’t make the cut.

“You can be careful and rip it off the package and reuse the paper, or sometimes you can reuse the tissue paper, but as far as having it become a new piece of paper of a new tissue paper, it isn’t recyclable that way.”

Hunter says the RCSWA has a list of what can and cannot be recycled on its website. Accepted items include newspapers, batteries, tin cans, office paper and more. Read the full list here.

