Tazewell has new police chief

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell’s new police is Stan Lampert, who has been the acting police chief after former Chief David Mills resigned last month.

Mayor Todd Day said Lampert, who was assistant chief under Mills, was the “obvious choice,” considering his experience and dedication to the town, and the promotion is effective immediately.

However, the selection was made after Day initially decided to use a selection committee made up of members of his staff.

“I can only assume, due to further consideration etc. from Council they have changed their minds due to public pressure maybe or just a realization of the complexity the lack of action has caused,” Day said in the announcement. “I am now supported by Council members to proceed as outlined under Article III Section 3-912 of the Town Code book, to proceed with filling the position of Police Chief before my departure as Town Manager which will be this coming Wednesday, January 3rd. Unfortunately, that does not leave me time to proceed as originally hoped.”

Lampert’s confirmation as police chief will be brought before town council at its Jan. 9 meeting.

Day also included in his announcement an explanation of what happened, and an apology.

“I first want to apologize to the Police Department, Staff of the Town of Tazewell and the citizens of Tazewell for not following the hiring process as outlined in the Town Code Book originally,” he said. “Favorably acknowledging Councils request to not proceed with this hiring as outlined under Section 3-912 was not a choice I made maliciously. Rather it was a choice I made to show my continuation as a Team Player with the governing body even after my resignation letter was accepted by Council. I know this lack of action on my part has caused a lot of unsettlement not only in the Police Department but obviously, also across the Town of Tazewell. There is a reason for a Council / Manager form of Government and it works when respected and utilized.”

