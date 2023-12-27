Task force will be created to advise on spending opioid settlement money

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County Opioid Settlement Task Force will be created to advise county commissioners on how to most effectively use the $1.9 million in opioid lawsuit settlement money received last week.

Commissioner Bill Archer said the task force members will represent various agencies in the county, including those related to health care, addiction and law enforcement, as well as family members who have been directly impacted by addiction.

“The task force is going to provide the guidance we are going to need…” Archer said, and they will provide suggestions on how the money can be used to have the most impact on addressing the problems and results associated with drug addiction.

“We will still be the holders of the funds and distributors of the funds,” he added. “Task force members will come to us (to make suggestions).”

Commissioners will make the final decisions.

Archer said the $1.9 million in funding will be separate from the general fund and can only be used in addressing the various elements and consequences of drug addiction, including help for families who have faced overdose deaths.

The money is part of the West Virginia settlements in litigation with pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies that will bring an estimated $1 billion into the state.

Mercer County, along with almost all municipalities in the state, signed a Memorandum of Understanding last year on being part of the statewide distribution of those funds, which is administered by the state First Foundation Board.

Local governments’ share of the total funding will be 24.5 percent and money will be received as the settlement payouts are given to the state. More than $340 million has so far been paid out to the state.

The task force will meet state guidelines on how to spend the money appropriately.

Archer said a resolution of the county’s plan will be presented at the commission’s next meeting in January and members of the task force could be named by the end of January.

