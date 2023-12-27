Rain dries up a bit today as temperatures dip back to more seasonable levels starting tonight

Highs today will be in the low 50s once again.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starting out this morning we’re looking at some pretty widespread steady rain. As we head towards the lunchtime hour the rain will start to break up leaving us with dryer conditions as we head into the afternoon. We still hold onto the chance for a stray rain shower but most of the afternoon will just be cloudy. Temperatures today will be mild across the board. Starting out with highs in the low 50s this morning, we will be seeing an increase of only a few degrees more through the day.

Occasional rain showers will continue into the afternoon, though coverage will be a lot lighter.
Occasional rain showers will continue into the afternoon, though coverage will be a lot lighter.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight temperatures will begin trending cooler. Lows will be down in the upper 30s and we’ll stay mainly cloudy though the chance for a stray shower is possible. Thursday is looking a bit drier and seasonable with highs in the mid 40s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day, but we’ll see considerably more sunshine on Thursday than we have the past few days.

Tomorrow is going to be partly cloudy and seasonable
Tomorrow is going to be partly cloudy and seasonable(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight Thursday we’re going to see cold air really settle in as temps fall back below freezing. Friday we’re still watching the possibility for some snow, though right now things are still up in the air.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Tut, Beckley
Former King Tut owner shares news of his wife’s sudden passing
Montcalm residents concerned about a growing sinkhole taking down a utility pole
Montcalm residents concerned about a growing sinkhole taking down a utility pole
Tazewell Va. to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop
Tazewell Va. to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop
Lieutenant Jess McMullen, Fayette County
Fayette County lieutenant retires after 21 years of service, announces candidacy for sheriff
Shannon Bennet
Fayette County woman charged in attempted burglary incident

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (12-27-2024)
Weather Headlines
Big changes in store for our weather pattern this week
The best place to have a White Christmas in the United States would be in the Rockies and the...
Meteorology Monday - White Christmas