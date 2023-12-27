Rain dries up a bit today as temperatures dip back to more seasonable levels starting tonight

Starting out this morning we’re looking at some pretty widespread steady rain. As we head towards the lunchtime hour the rain will start to break up leaving us with dryer conditions as we head into the afternoon. We still hold onto the chance for a stray rain shower but most of the afternoon will just be cloudy. Temperatures today will be mild across the board. Starting out with highs in the low 50s this morning, we will be seeing an increase of only a few degrees more through the day.

Occasional rain showers will continue into the afternoon, though coverage will be a lot lighter. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight temperatures will begin trending cooler. Lows will be down in the upper 30s and we’ll stay mainly cloudy though the chance for a stray shower is possible. Thursday is looking a bit drier and seasonable with highs in the mid 40s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day, but we’ll see considerably more sunshine on Thursday than we have the past few days.

Tomorrow is going to be partly cloudy and seasonable (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight Thursday we’re going to see cold air really settle in as temps fall back below freezing. Friday we’re still watching the possibility for some snow, though right now things are still up in the air.

