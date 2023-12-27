Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Powerball jackpot for tonight is expected to top $700 million, and that figure is not lost on area residents as retailers are seeing an increase in ticket sales.

Misty Stamper, cashier at Hometown Shell in Bluefield, Va., said the store usually sees a surge of people buying tickets when the jackpot gets higher.

“You get different people from every area coming in for the Powerball,” she said. “When people get off work and it’s getting late, people come in more.”

Anais , a Bluefield, Va. resident said she is more likely to buy a ticket when the jackpot gets huge, and she knows what she would do with the money.

“I would spend it on my family,” she said. “I would buy my mother house.”

She said she would buy a new car, but not sure which one.

“I would put it away for future generations,” she said.

The Virginia Lottery said the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has been increased to an estimated $700 million due to stronger than anticipated Powerball sales.

If no winner tonight, the jackpot will increase with the next drawing set for Saturday night.

In October 2023 the jackpot hit $1.7 billion, with the winning ticket sold in California.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.