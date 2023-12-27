Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
By Kimberly Donahue and Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is now charged with murder after a woman was killed following a shooting in Charleston late Tuesday night.

According to Charleston Police, the shooting took place in an apartment on Lippert Street in Charleston, just before 11:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, officers were called to the apartment and found the victim Beverly Hensley, 34, of Charleston, injured from multiple gunshot wound.

Police say Hensley died at the scene.

Charleston Police said in the criminal complaint that Hensley’s 9-month old daughter was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers say a man contacted them saying that the suspect, Dominick Gray, confessed to the shooting.

Officers found Gray in the area of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street and took him into custody.

Gray, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, is charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding.

He’s in the South Central Regional Jail.

Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive...
Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive Wednesday morning.(WSAZ)

