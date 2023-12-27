Fayette County sheriff candidate wants to see changes made

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a name returning to the ballot for the 2024 race for Fayette County Sheriff.

Charles “Chuck” Miller filed to run for sheriff of Fayette County as a GOP candidate at the beginning of December. Miller is a lifelong Fayette County resident and owns multiple Oak Hill businesses. This is not his first campaign to become the top law enforcement officer and tax collector for Fayette County, however. Miller ran for Sheriff in 2020, losing to current Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Miller says he is returning to the campaign trail to continue his fight for major changes he believes are needed with the Sheriff’s Office in Fayette County.

“I’m fully invested in Fayette County,” he shared. “I’m just tired of everybody promising things, and it’s not getting done, so it’s time to get things done, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

If elected, Miller says he has several plans for the county’s law enforcement.

“We’ve got to get more coverage throughout Fayette County, throughout the outer limits of Fayette County in places where they don’t have municipalities, where they don’t have a police department,” he shared. “...drugs is a big thing, and the influx of the people coming in because of the national park is a big thing also... We’re gonna grow, we’re gonna get a lot of training, we’re gonna get ahead of the game before the people show up with the national park, and it’s coming.”

Unlike his political rival for the GOP nomination- retired Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Jess McMullen, who announced his candidacy on Tuesday after 21 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office- Miller does not have a law enforcement background. He tells WVVA that he sees this as a strength, rather than a weakness.

“The sheriff is an administrative position, and I do have lots of administrative background,” he explained. “I was actually a superintendent at a coal company for years, and also I’ve been in management, and now... I’m a business owner here in the county. We’ve got Starlight Drive-In and Tee Time Restaurant. We’ve built this in less than three years and, you know, four years as a sheriff- I think I can get a whole lot done.”

If voted sheriff, Miller plans to appoint a chief deputy who can teach him the law enforcement side of the position. Voters will decide in the May Primary.

