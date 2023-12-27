Court records show previous convictions against suspect in violent crime spree

A violent crime spree Wednesday morning left many people shaken, including residents of an affected neighborhood in Charleston.
By Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Court documents filed in Kanawha County show the man charged in a violent crime spree Wednesday in Charleston has two prior convictions for similar crimes.

On January 30, 2018, Charleston Police charged Percy Woody with malicious wounding after an incident at an apartment on Renaissance Circle.

According to court documents, Woody stabbed a man after a verbal dispute.

In September 2018, Woody entered a guilty plea in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a felony charge of unlawful wounding.

Woody was sentenced to one year of probation.

On August 17, 2019, Woody was charged by Charleston Police with malicious wounding for cutting a person’s face with a box cutter.

Woody’s probation was revoked after the August 2019 incident, according to court documents.

In September 2020, Woody pleaded guilty in Kanawha County Circuit Court to the 2019 crime.

Woody was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison and given credit for time served.

