Beckley YMCA says New Year’s memberships serve community

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this last week of 2023, people all around the world are making resolutions for 2024, but those lifestyle changes here at home can have some big impacts.

Beginning January 1, a lot of people will find themselves with new goals that include spending more time at the gym. At the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley, this annual influx of people gives them a boost on their programming. Mathew Bishop, Chief Operating Officer for the Beckley YMCA, shared with WVVA just how far one membership can go toward helping the Raleigh County community.

“When people join the Y, they’re not just paying their membership dues,” Bishop explained. “Every dollar that they put into the YMCA goes back into the community through our youth sports programming, through our events that we do, our fundraising...”

To help prepare for this wave of new members, Bishop says they have prepped the equipment, re-padded areas of the gym and even oiled the machine.

The Y will be offering several membership specials in the coming New Year. The first opportunity will be on Wednesday, January 3. Anyone who comes to the Beckley Y and donates blood through the American Red Cross will receive a discounted rate. The facility also offers an Income-based Based Membership Program for those who want to work out but might not be able to afford a basic membership on their own.

