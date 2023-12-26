Tazewell Va. to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Being the start of the new year, New Year’s celebrations are often the celebration of new beginnings. However, this year in Tazewell, it really is the start of something new, as the town will be holding its inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop on Main Street.

This free event will be held at Tazewell’s Board of Supervisors building at 9:00 pm, with the ball drop happening across the street at midnight. There will be a cash bar and a food truck... along with a DJ, karaoke, and lip sync battles. In addition to the ball drop at midnight, there will be a mock ball drop at 10:00 pm for kids to enjoy without staying up too late. This event was created by the newly-founded Tazewell Main Street Merchants Association, an organization made up of business owners with a Main Street location. A member of that association who was instrumental in bringing a New Year’s celebration to Tazewell says she’s proud to work with all the Main Street businesses to help create this new tradition for the town.

“To be able to be a part of something that we’ve never done before, it’s really amazing, because we work with great people. Every single... business owner on Main Street, you know, we all have great ideas and to be able to come together and really put that in action is amazing... Any instance to make the community come together, have a fun time is awesome,” says Vanessa Williams, board member of the Tazewell Main St. Merchant’s Association and the owner of Premiere Studios.

Williams says she’s already gotten a lot of positive feedback from people excited to take part, with many praising the all-ages aspect of the party. Again, if you would like to join in this celebration, the party will kick off at Tazewell’s Board of Supervisors building at 9:00 pm and go through 12:00 midnight.

