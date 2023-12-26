A steady rain today as we stay mild, colder weather on the way

Highs today will be in the mid to low 50s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today we’re going to see occasional rain showers once again. Rain showers will be off and on for the morning along with some patchy fog, but widespread rain is possible this afternoon. A marginal risk for flooding issues exists in our eastern counties. We do still need to watch low lying areas all across our area just in case. Today will continue to be mild with highs in the low 50s this afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll see the potential for some heavier pockets of rain. Winds will be a little gustier at times again today.

Rain will be off and on this morning, and more widespread this afternoon.
Rain will be off and on this morning, and more widespread this afternoon.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
Flooding will be a concern for some through tomorrow.
Flooding will be a concern for some through tomorrow.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Similar weather continues into Wednesday morning, with a decrease in rain coverage after lunchtime. Into the overnight hours Wednesday we’ll start to see a shift in the weather pattern, meaning we could see some snow beginning to mix in with colder air. A mix on rain and snow is on the table Thursday night, with the possibility of some accumulating snow on Friday as temperatures drop into the end of the week. High temperatures on Friday sit in the mid to low 30s.

