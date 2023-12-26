Princeton public works department to begin picking up discarded Christmas trees

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The public works department for the City of Princeton will once again be helping the city dispose of their live Christmas trees.

The department wants the community to know that when they are ready to get rid of their tree to leave it outside near the road where workers can see and get to it.

Once the city starts seeing multiple trees outside ready for pickup, they will send a truck to collect them.

The city runs the trees through a chipper and creates mulch where they can use it as filler in other projects.

This has been a yearly service from the public works department, and they do it free for the community.

People are encouraged to make sure there are no decorations or lights on the trees and to leave the trees where they usually put their trash.

Do not leave trees in the road.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.