Montcalm residents concerned about a growing sinkhole taking down a utility pole

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A sinkhole that started earlier this month at the end of a street in Montcalm has left residents concerned about the stability of that part of the street as well as an electrical pole now supported by a rope.

The pole is located at the very end of Virginia Gills Street off of Lorton Lick Road.

One of the homeowners that’s front yard borders the sinkhole, said it started after a rain in the beginning of December.

Ever since then the sinkhole has grown and became deeper starting to wash away the neighbor’s front yard.

Around three weeks ago a rope was put around the pole and anchored to the ground to help support it.

Residents in the neighborhood are still concerned of the sinkhole getting bigger and taking down the power.

WVVA if following this story and is investigating what can be done to stabilize the sinkhole and safely secure the utility pole.

