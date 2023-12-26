Kwanzaa holiday observance begins

Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday marks the first day of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa.

The name comes from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits.”

The holiday was created in 1966 as a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots that celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, collective responsibility, self-determination, faith and purpose.

A candle is lit each night on the kinara, in a way like the menorah in Hanukkah.

The kinara holds seven candles — one black, three green and three red. They represent the people, the struggle and the future, as well as the seven principles.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2024 NFL Draft prospect Cam Allen discusses upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Cam Allen discusses the upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Dr. Kristi Dumas and her son, Ross, deliver presents to Beckley homeless shelter
Mother-son Rotarian duo deliver Christmas presents to children at homeless shelter
31 year-old Angel King (Bostic) has been missing since Dec. 10, 2023.
Missing Greenbrier Co. woman last seen Dec. 10

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Israeli forces bombarded central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding its ground offensive....
LNL: Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive