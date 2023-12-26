“It’s Midnight Somewhere Party” will be an early NYE celebration for Mercer Street partiers

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -Princeton will be holding their 11th annual Downtown Countdown on Mercer Street, which plans to welcome January 1st, 2024 with fun and entertainment. But staying up until midnight isn’t practical for everyone.

For the first time, whether you have young kids, have work the next day, or just view time as an illusion, you’ll be able to join in the New Year’s Eve celebration on Mercer Street earlier in the evening. The “It’s Midnight Somewhere Piñata Party” is an “early bird” countdown that will start at 6:00 pm at the Princeton Public Library and will end with a piñata ball drop full of “treasures” at 8:00 pm. The celebration will include crafts, games, and live music and will take visitors from the library to the small businesses across the street. You’ll even have the chance to help customize the piñata ball itself. Coordinating this event is Joseph Dan Crutchfield, the owner of Daydream Games, one of the stops for the party. He says the vision for this event comes from the desire to include everyone of all ages in the celebration of the coming year.

“There’s a lot of people, including myself, that have young kids, and when you have young kids, it’s not always practical to be out at midnight. And so, we wanted to provide something for families with younger kids that wanted kind of get all the early celebrating done and just go to bed...” says Crutchfield.

If you’d like to attend this party, it will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and will start at the Princeton Public Library. Crutchfield adds, you can even do both Mercer Street New Year’s Eve events; this party will finish up right before the Downtown Countdown begins at 8:30 pm

