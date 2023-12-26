Former King Tut owner shares news of his wife’s sudden passing

King Tut, Beckley
King Tut, Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Michelle McKay, former co-owner of King Tut Drive-In in Beckley, has passed away.

Michelle’s husband and long-time business partner, David McKay, shared the news on the King Tut Facebook page over the weekend. He says his wife passed away in her sleep on Saturday, December 23. McKay says Michelle’s death was sudden and adds that his family is heartbroken as they navigate this difficult time.

The McKays purchased King Tut in 2004 and for 20 years continued to draw in crowds from far and wide with their handmade pies, chicken liver dinners and renowned hot dogs. The business had been open for nearly 80 years when David and Michelle announced in August that they were selling the property to a neighboring business and shifting into retirement.

In an interview with WVVA News this summer, McKay said his age was a leading factor for the decision, coupled with the business’ struggle to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

King Tut’s last day in business was Tuesday, August 29. In the last week, the restaurant building has been torn down. All that is left standing is the drive-in cover and King Tut sign.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2024 NFL Draft prospect Cam Allen discusses upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Cam Allen discusses the upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Dr. Kristi Dumas and her son, Ross, deliver presents to Beckley homeless shelter
Mother-son Rotarian duo deliver Christmas presents to children at homeless shelter
31 year-old Angel King (Bostic) has been missing since Dec. 10, 2023.
Missing Greenbrier Co. woman last seen Dec. 10

Latest News

Check presentation at PCH
Donation to PCH Foundation to benefit Women’s Center
In Focus: Holiday de-stress through yoga with Peak Life Yoga
In Focus: Holiday de-stress through yoga with Peak Life Yoga
Mercer County 911 Center celebrates Christmas while working to keep people safe
Mercer County 911 Center celebrates Christmas while working to keep people safe
Mercer County 911 Center celebrates Christmas while working to keep people safe
Mercer County 911 Center celebrates Christmas while working to keep people safe