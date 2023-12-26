Former King Tut owner shares news of his wife’s sudden passing

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Michelle McKay, former co-owner of King Tut Drive-In in Beckley, has passed away.

Michelle’s husband and long-time business partner, David McKay, shared the news on the King Tut Facebook page over the weekend. He says his wife passed away in her sleep on Saturday, December 23. McKay says Michelle’s death was sudden and adds that his family is heartbroken as they navigate this difficult time.

The McKays purchased King Tut in 2004 and for 20 years continued to draw in crowds from far and wide with their handmade pies, chicken liver dinners and renowned hot dogs. The business had been open for nearly 80 years when David and Michelle announced in August that they were selling the property to a neighboring business and shifting into retirement.

In an interview with WVVA News this summer, McKay said his age was a leading factor for the decision, coupled with the business’ struggle to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

King Tut’s last day in business was Tuesday, August 29. In the last week, the restaurant building has been torn down. All that is left standing is the drive-in cover and King Tut sign.

