Fayette County woman charged in attempted burglary incident

Shannon Bennet
Shannon Bennet(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County woman is facing felony charges related to a burglary attempt.

Fayette County sheriff Mike Fridley said Shannon Bennet, 48, of Sewell Mountain, is charged with the felony offense of burglary after a Dec. 23 incident.

Deputies responded to a burglary complaint in Meadow Bridge just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“The caller advised deputies that he owned a residence that was uninhabited at the time, and when we came to do his daily check on the property, he caught a female inside the residence actively attempting to steal items from inside,” Fridley said. “Deputies arrived shortly thereafter and took the female into custody.”

Bennet will now await further court proceedings.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

