Fayette County lieutenant retires after 21 years of service, announces candidacy for sheriff

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last Thursday, Lieutenant Jess McMullen retired from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after more than 21 years on duty.

On Tuesday, December 26, his service was honored by his colleagues. The Fayette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association presented McMullen with a plaque in the county commission chambers located inside the Fayette County Courthouse in Fayetteville.

“My whole life, ever since I graduated high school, has been public service,” McMullen explained. “I joined the military at 17 and have done public service since then. I haven’t done anything else; I don’t know how to do anything else but serve the public.”

While McMullen closed the door on a career of protecting the streets of Fayette County, on Tuesday, he opened another door by announcing his candidacy for sheriff. He filed his pre-candidacy paperwork in the County Clerk Elections Office.

“I knew that this was what I wanted to do. This was a goal and an accomplishment that I wanted to achieve,” McMullen said of his decision. “...It’s actually set in. It’s overwhelming. The anxiety has set in, the reality of the next step and the adventure of what’s gonna happen. It’s pretty intense. A lot of stress, but I think it’ll be worth it in the end because I feel like I owe it to this county to do it.”

McMullen believes his decades of serving the people of Fayette County can set him apart from anyone vying for the sheriff seat, but he says he has one quality above all others that makes him fit for the role.

“Because I love this place. I was born and raised here. Other than the military I’ve never lived anywhere else...I have a good bit of knowledge about what goes on inside this courthouse complex, what goes on out in the public,” he explained.

“This is home, these are my people, and they deserve the best. They deserve to be taken care of, and I feel like I owe it to them because they’ve taken care of me for so long.”

If elected, McMullen says he plans to focus on mending a flawed system when it comes to the county’s opioid misuse and hopes to build on the drug court foundation laid by current sheriff Mike Fridley. Fridley, who was first elected in 2016, cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

As of right now, McMullen will be facing off against fellow Republican Charles “Chuck” Miller in the upcoming Primary Election. Miller is the owner of the Tee Time Sports Restaurant in Oak Hill.

