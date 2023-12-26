Donation to PCH Foundation to benefit Women’s Center

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The TriForLife Birth Tissue Recovery Group has made a donation of $10,000 to the Princeton Community Hospital Foundation.

The foundation will add the donation to this year’s Lights of Love donations to purchase upgrades for the Women’s Center Labor and Delivery area.

WVU Medicine PCH partnered with TriForLife in 2019 to offer birth tissue (placenta) donation as an option for new mothers in the Women’s Center.

According to PCH, after a child is born, the placenta, the umbilical cord, and the amniotic fluid are all useful in a variety of clinical applications. The unique properties in these tissues accelerate the healing process for those who may otherwise suffer from debilitating wounds or prolonged surgical recovery. After babies are born, those miraculous tissues can end up discarded as medical waste. TriForLife Birth Tissue Recovery Group offers parents the opportunity to donate their baby’s birth tissue as a way of helping others.

As many as 84 percent of new mothers each month at PCH’s Women’s Center elect to donate birth tissue.

Through November of this year, approximately 10,567 transplantable tissues have been produced from donors at PCH. In October 2023 alone there were approximately 1450 amniotic membrane grafts and 154 umbilical cord grafts created.

