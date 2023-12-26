Big changes in store for our weather pattern this week

OVERNIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As a front continues to works its way through the area, we’ll see continuing rounds of rain overnight-early Wednesday, locally heavy at times. Localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out, though the risk is low overall. Low temps tonight will hover in the 40s for most, and we’ll otherwise still be windy at times overnight.

TOMORROW (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Winds should gradually calm tomorrow, and the chance of rain will gradually drop as well, especially by the afternoon/evening. Wednesday night should be fair, with passing clouds and cooler low temps in the 30s and low 40s.

FORECAST HIGHS (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Highs on Thursday will be seasonable, in the 40s, and we’ll see a spotty wintry mix (mainly rain/snow) develop, getting more widespread by the afternoon/evening.

EURO MODEL OUTLOOK (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain looks to possibly change over to some light snow into Friday, though amounts at this time remain uncertain. Stay tuned as we get more data in and iron out the details into late week! We look much colder as we head toward the New Year....

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

