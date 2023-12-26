Big changes in store for our weather pattern this week

Several low-pressure systems will bring unsettled conditions and a cool-down soon
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As a front continues to works its way through the area, we’ll see continuing rounds of rain overnight-early Wednesday, locally heavy at times. Localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out, though the risk is low overall. Low temps tonight will hover in the 40s for most, and we’ll otherwise still be windy at times overnight.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Winds should gradually calm tomorrow, and the chance of rain will gradually drop as well, especially by the afternoon/evening. Wednesday night should be fair, with passing clouds and cooler low temps in the 30s and low 40s.

FORECAST HIGHS
FORECAST HIGHS(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Highs on Thursday will be seasonable, in the 40s, and we’ll see a spotty wintry mix (mainly rain/snow) develop, getting more widespread by the afternoon/evening.

EURO MODEL OUTLOOK
EURO MODEL OUTLOOK(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain looks to possibly change over to some light snow into Friday, though amounts at this time remain uncertain. Stay tuned as we get more data in and iron out the details into late week! We look much colder as we head toward the New Year....

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Tut, Beckley
Former King Tut owner shares news of his wife’s sudden passing
2024 NFL Draft prospect Cam Allen discusses upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Cam Allen discusses the upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Dr. Kristi Dumas and her son, Ross, deliver presents to Beckley homeless shelter
Mother-son Rotarian duo deliver Christmas presents to children at homeless shelter

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (12-27-2024)
The best place to have a White Christmas in the United States would be in the Rockies and the...
Meteorology Monday - White Christmas
WVVA Today
Meteorology Monday - White Christmas
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather