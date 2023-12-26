Apple seeks a way in court to keep 2 of its best watches on shelves during bitter patent dispute

Apple suspended sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch amid a patent...
Apple suspended sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch amid a patent dispute.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple filed an emergency motion seeking court permission to begin selling two of its most popular watches again until a final decision on its broader appeal in a bitter patent dispute is decided.

The company cut off sales right before the Christmas holiday, and in a motion filed Tuesday, Apple said it would suffer “irreparable harm” if previous court orders remain for the two weeks that it said the U.S. International Trade Commission will take to respond to its appeal.

The disruption will likely cost Apple about $300-400 million in holiday-season sales, estimated Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. That’s a relative drop in the bucket for Apple, given that industry analysts are expecting the company to generate nearly $120 billion in sales this quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season.

On Oct. 26, the ITC determined that Apple infringed on two patents owned by Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories, both U.S. companies. After a 60-day review, the ITC’s decision became final Tuesday, but the company had already pulled the watches from store shelves and removed them from its online sales lineup.

On Tuesday, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai let the ITC decision stand.

“After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC’s determination,” the office of the U.S. Trade representative said, meaning that the ITC decision officially went into effect Tuesday.

The Cupertino, California, tech giant stopped online sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 internet-connected watch Thursday in the U.S. after ITC rejected Apple’s bid to get around a late October order blocking the company from using some of technology underlying the blood oxygen measurement feature on the watches.

Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with blood oxygen measurement aren’t affected by the ITC order.

Apple contends that the ITC’s decision is based on multiple factual errors and that Masimo does not sell a competing product in the U.S. in “meaningful quantities” and would not suffer harm if the order is stayed.

Shares of Apple Inc. are down slightly on a day when the tech sector is one of the strongest in Tuesday trading.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2024 NFL Draft prospect Cam Allen discusses upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Cam Allen discusses the upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people
Dr. Kristi Dumas and her son, Ross, deliver presents to Beckley homeless shelter
Mother-son Rotarian duo deliver Christmas presents to children at homeless shelter
31 year-old Angel King (Bostic) has been missing since Dec. 10, 2023.
Missing Greenbrier Co. woman last seen Dec. 10

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps
Migrants depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. The caravan started the trek...
Migrant caravan slogs on through southern Mexico with no expectations from a US-Mexico meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., arrives on Capitol Hill, Oct. 24, 2023, in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt