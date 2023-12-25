Mother-son Rotarian duo deliver Christmas presents to children at homeless shelter

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Self above service” is a common theme in the Dumas household. Dr. Kristi Dumas is president of Beckley Rotary, and her son, Ross, 12, is a member of Rotary Interact, a community service club for rotarians ages 12 to 18.

Each year, they spend Christmas morning together meeting needs in their community.

“For the last probably six or seven years, he [Ross] is not able to open his own Christmas toys on Christmas Day until he does community service and gives back and serves others,” Dr. Dumas shared. “...and that is something that we are trying to reach to all of our young people.”

This Christmas, the pair delivered toys to children staying at the Pine Haven Homeless Shelter in Beckley. Ross says helping people, especially ones his age, is amazing.

“It feels good to know that when you give back you’re making someone else feel good about themselves, about what condition they’re in,” he shared. “So now you’re making them feel good, and then you get to go home and make yourself feel good.”

While this is a personal tradition for Dumas and her son, she says the bigger message is that it doesn’t have to be a special occasion to help those in need.

She encourages others in the Raleigh County community to step up.

“Look around you and try and feel the need. There are so many needs in our community, and it doesn’t have to be a huge undertaking. You can fill a blessing box that’s near your home or near your church. You can get involved in other philanthropic activities that may happen at school or may happen at church or in the community. It’s very easy to get involved, and it’s easy to give.”

Employees at Pine Haven declined to go on camera for an interview with WVVA but shared their gratitude for Rotary’s donation, which included soccer balls, dolls, art supplies, board games and playing cards.

Mike Horn, Director of Pine Haven, says the shelter houses an average of 29 children each year.

