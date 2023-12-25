Mercer County 911 Center celebrates Christmas while working to keep people safe

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -While Christmas is a time many set aside to spend with their families and loved ones, not everyone has that opportunity. Many essential workers have to spend the holidays working to ensure a functioning society. At Mercer County’s 911 Center, training coordinator, Julie Lockhart, is one of the many essential workers putting in hours on Christmas. 911 centers need people working 24/7 to dispatch first responders to emergency situations. But Mercer County’s 911 Center still takes part in Christmas festivities with Christmas decorations, gift exchanges, and a special breakfast. However, she says they don’t mind the holiday shift, considering it an opportunity to spend time with their work family, and help their community during Christmas.

“Well, we say, you know, emergencies don’t stop just because, you know, it is a holiday. We want to be here for our citizens, for our other first responders when they need us. So, we feel that we are blessed to be able to be here to help our citizens,” says Lockhart.

Lockhart gave some advice to others having to spend their holidays working on how they can keep the “merry” in their Christmas this year. She suggests gratitude, keeping in mind how much of a blessing it is to have a job. She also suggests celebrating with your family on a different day such as Christmas Eve, adding Christmas is “anytime when you can spend it with your family.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.