Bluefield Union Mission’s 92nd Christmas distribution helps hundreds of hungry people

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Many people celebrate Christmas with traditions, from opening presents to eating a holiday feast. For the Bluefield Union Mission, the annual Christmas tradition is helping others, and this year was no exception.

The Bluefield Union Mission distributed hot meals of ham, green beans, sweet potatoes, and dessert on Christmas morning for their 92nd Christmas distribution. They also distributed toys and warm winter clothes as well. This officially started at eleven Christmas morning, but volunteers were hard at work even earlier, packing boxes and getting things ready. Craig Hammond, the director of the Bluefield Union Mission says the distribution plays an important role in the community, growing in impact through the years.

“It has grown... even though our population has decreased. In 1931, the population of Bluefield was, like, 28 thousand; today it’s about ten. But yet, the need has not stopped, and our organization has been here almost a century,” says Hammond.

Volunteers might have had an early start, but so did the hungry, with people lining up before it opened. However, with close to a century of experience of holding this event, the mission was ready for the Christmas crowds, thanks to the volunteers from the community who helped it all run smoothly. Those we spoke to say they’re grateful for this event and the work the Bluefield Union Mission does throughout the year.

“I love the Union Mission. I come here,” says Linda Sarver, a Bluefield resident in line at the Mission.

“...I had a hug from one lady out there I helped carry (her food) to the car, and (she) was like, ‘God bless you all’ and ‘you all do such a good job.’ So... that’s good feedback. And that’s sometimes all we need is just to warm our hearts a little bit, knowing that what you’re doing for people that it’s appreciated,” says Lonnie Quesenberry, chair of the board of directors for the Bluefield Union Mission.

After the crowds had come and gone, the mission estimates around 250 boxes of food were given out. However, Quesenberry says, whether they fed ten people or a thousand, the distribution will always be a success if they help someone in need.

Although the Christmas holiday is almost over, there’s still a need at the Bluefield Union Mission that you can help fill. Hammond says the mission could use donations of hats, gloves, blankets, and coats for people to use as winter continues. Quesenberry encourages people to consider donating their time as well, adding there’s always jobs to be done.

