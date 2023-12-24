Travelers share their thoughts on this year’s holiday traffic

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -A few days ago, we asked some travel experts how they expected the roads to be this Christmas season. The West Virginia Parkways Authority predicted traffic equal to or greater than last year’s traffic, with Friday being the busiest day. AAA expected their second largest travel numbers since 2000, with Saturday being the busiest day. We spoke to people traveling through Princeton to get their thoughts on how the roads are this year. However, the majority say the traffic isn’t as bad as they expected.

“You know, it’s been surprisingly light. It’s been kind off... fun to drive,” says Heather Hanus, who was travelling from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Traffic is very good. Not so crowded, so good driving. I did good driving today,” says Tetsushi Mizutani, who was travelling from Orlando, Florida.

“It’s been fine on 460... I can’t tell any difference from any other day,” says Teressa Brown, from Richlands, Virginia.

“Not too bad right now, but I’d say between tonight and tomorrow it’s going to be pretty hectic,” says Coy Asbury, from Rock, West Virginia.

“We’ve had people coming in here all crazy today; it’s been chaotic. I’m just hoping everybody’s staying safe because the roads have been packed,” says Sarah Law, who was working around the Tourist Information Center.

If you do find yourself in heavy traffic while traveling this Christmas, we asked these people how they manage their stress on the road. They say they switch out drivers after a while, listen to music and podcasts, talk and sing with family members, take less busy roads, and stay home if they can.

