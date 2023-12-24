Shoppers share which Christmas foods they like best

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -Christmas is a time when many people gather with family and friends to celebrate the holiday, and it traditionally means food and, for some, even a feast. Depending on where you’re from, the Christmas menu can include a variety of things. There’s the traditional turkey, dressing, and cranberry sauce, but what’s considered “Christmas food” can vary based on your background. We stopped by Grant’s Supermarket to talk to the people getting food for their Christmas feasts. They shared with us what foods they like best when celebrating the Christmas season.

“Banana pudding. It’s what I just went in to get the ingredients for making now,” says Arnold Palmer from Princeton, West Virginia.

“Well, you get so much turkey at Thanksgiving, you’re burned out on turkey, so ham is good at Christmas,” says Terry Rose, another Princeton resident.

“It ain’t nothing like the Holidays without the mac and cheese,” says Erica Lee from Bluefield.

“The collard greens, and mashed potatoes, and sweet potatoes...” says Alethia Gore, also from Bluefield.

“I would have to say seven-layer salad...” says Donald Schafer from Princeton, “…It’s just been a family tradition since day one, and I’ve always liked it. You know, it just reminds me of family and everything else.”

“...chocolate fudge, and peanut fudge, and peanut butter balls...” says Terra Rose from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, “...And I used to make those things with my grandmother, and now I just make them with my good friends.”

We also asked these shoppers what their least favorite foods to eat on Christmas. They tell us cranberry sauce, chitlins, and the ever-controversial fruitcake don’t belong on the Christmas table. However, others we spoke to say Christmas food by definition is something to look forward to.

