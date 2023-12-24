Parents Arrested For Child Overdose

Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.(Southern Regional Jail)
By Mariah Hill
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the morning of December 22, The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a hospital regarding a two-year old who had reportedly suffered an overdose.

Prior to the call, the child was transported to the emergency room by Emergency Medical Services (EMS personnel) due to administrating naloxone twice during the transport. The child was admitted to the hospital and was expected to be transferred to another medical facility.

The Sheriff’s Department collected a search warrant for a room at a local motel where the child’s parents were staying. During the search, illegal narcotics along with drug paraphernalia were seized. Both parents by the name of Kaenon L. Hundley, age 26 of Fairlea and Ireland Keen, age 24, also of Fairlea were identified and arrested. They are currently charged with one count each of Child Neglect with Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

