Out-of-town shoppers enjoy shopping at local stores on Christmas Eve

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -Christmas Eve is a time when last minute shoppers are in a mad scramble to find gifts. In fact, a big part of the Christmas season for many people is the commercial aspect, getting great gifts for people or taking advantage of the deals that come this time of year.

We stopped by Mercer Street to speak to some of the people spending their Christmas Eve doing a little retail therapy. The 80′s Toy Store say they’ve been buzzing with activity in the days prior to Christmas, with people buying their nostalgic collectables. Not all the customers are Princeton natives, however. We spoke to some out-of-towners who say they wanted to check out some of the unique stores this area has to offer.

“We are trying to just check out a few little ‘mom and pop’ shops before we get the whole Christmas thing going on...” says Kevin Dandois from St. Louis, Missouri, “...I like these types of shops, so if it would be someone like me, I’d definitely recommend it.”

“...Doing Christmas out here, out by Glade Springs, and I saw there was a toy store about twenty minutes away...” says Ed from Purcellville, Virginia, and a first time visitor in 80′s Toy Store, “...Oh, it’s... scratching my itch right when I walk in. I’m looking forward to browsing around here a little bit.”

Those we spoke to say they’d recommend the store for those doing last-minute gift shopping or you can join them in buying a little something for yourself.

