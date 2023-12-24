Helping your kids through a disappointing Christmas morning

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Many kids have spent the days leading up to Christmas writing letters to Santa Claus, telling him all the things they want. However, not every Christmas wish comes true. Sometimes the gift your child wants isn’t under the tree on Christmas morning. This can be a disappointing experience for your child, especially if it was something they’ve been wanting for years. We spoke to a counseling professional who says it’s important to remind your child that a missing present doesn’t mean they made the naughty list. She says to let them know that Santa and parents know best, and the gift might not be the right choice for them.

“In my life, my daughter is six, is asking for a cellphone and that is not a safe option for a six-year-old, and so when she went and sat on Santa’s lap and told him that, you know, I had a conversation with Santa and with her to say, ‘sometimes we want really big things, but they’re not appropriate for a six-year-old and Santa agrees with me...” says Emily Cook, director of counseling, wellness, and student success at Bluefield University.

Cook says feeling disappointment over gifts or anything else isn’t wrong or something to be punished for and is something that people of any age have to experience in life. But sometimes not getting a certain gift can be extra disappointing when your child discovers that a friend got it and they didn’t, One professional counselor we spoke to says this can be an opportunity to teach your kids about the true meaning of Christmas and how it’s better to give than receive.

“What you do with your kids, again, is you talk to them, you show them that love, you spend quality time with your kids, and you be honest with them. You say, ‘You know, it’s not about how many presents I get; it’s not about whether a kid gets a dirt bike or a gets something big; it’s about the meaning.’ And so, that one small gift... should have the same meaning as fifty gifts,” says Dr. Jerry Gibson, CEO of Gibson Counseling Center, clinical psychologist and licensed professional counselor.

Doctor Gibson says while they may not understand the lesson now, this can plant a seed that can grow into a worldview that they can take with them through their life.

Both Cook and Doctor Gibson say that the memories made together with your kids are more important than the presents they receive. The gifts they did or didn’t get will be forgotten, but the time you spend together will last a lifetime.

