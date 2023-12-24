The coming week looks mild and wet to start, with colder temps at the tail end

Highs on Christmas will be mild.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
As we head into the evening on Christmas Eve, we’ve got perfect weather for Santa to deliver gifts. Temperatures tonight will be down in the mid to low 40s, leaving us very warm overnight for this time of year. We’re looking to see more clouds rolling in, which will be a prelude to the rain we’ll see on Christmas. Winds will begin gradually picking up as well.

Tonight is going to be mild.
Christmas day itself looks to start out dry. We’re going to see temps in the morning coming in around the 40 degree mark. A small chance for rain Christmas morning, but as we head into the lunchtime hour, that’s when the bulk of the rain will begin making an appearance. Around 1 PM we’ll start to see some of the wider spread rain, with the heavy stuff staying away until after sunset. High temperatures will once again be mild, sitting in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be gusting as high as 25 or 30 miles per hour on Christmas day.

Christmas afternoon is going to be wet and warm
As we head into Tuesday, we’re going to see occasional rain showers once again. The bulk of the heavy rain looks to be off to our east. A marginal risk for flooding issues lies just outside of our area, and thankfully, despite the prolonged rainfall event, the flooding risk remains low. We do still need to watch low lying areas just in case. Tuesday itself will continue to be mild with highs in the low 50s.

Rain will continue after Christmas.
Similar weather continues into Wednesday, but into the overnight hours we’ll start to see a shift in the weather pattern, meaning we could see some snow beginning to mix in with colder air. As a result, we’re watching for the potential for snow at the end of the week, find out more details as we get closer.

