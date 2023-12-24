Cam Allen discusses the upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Cam Allen, from Graham High School, announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft on December 13th. Allen discussed with WVVA’s Jon Surratt all things with his time as a Graham G-me, the transition to a Purdue Boilermaker, and now his next steps preparing for the professional level.

