Cam Allen discusses the upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham

2024 NFL Draft prospect Cam Allen discusses upcoming draft, his time at Purdue and Graham
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Cam Allen, from Graham High School, announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft on December 13th. Allen discussed with WVVA’s Jon Surratt all things with his time as a Graham G-me, the transition to a Purdue Boilermaker, and now his next steps preparing for the professional level.

