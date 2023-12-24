Bluefield Union Mission helps hundreds of people on first day of Christmas food giveaway

Volunteers from the community helped the food bank with their distribution.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Christmas is technically a one-day holiday, but many people celebrate it over the course of a few. For instance, Christmas at the Bluefield Union Mission here in Bluefield, West Virginia, takes place over two days: Christmas Day on Monday and also on the Saturday before Christmas.

On Saturday, the food pantry handed out bags of food for people to take home and prepare for their Christmas feasts. While they were originally set to start at eleven in the morning, they had to open their doors earlier for the line of people waiting outside. The director of the Bluefield Union Mission considers the event a success, with hundreds of people being helped out. He says it was wonderful to have help from volunteers who gave of themselves to help others. Among those volunteering is a family who have made it a tradition to help others during the Christmas season.

“We wanted to give back... to the community and spread the Christmas cheer and, of course, give them some good food to eat,” says Josh Martinez.

“It’s been going really great. We’ve given out about... two hundred and twenty... bags of food so far, and we’re going to give out more on Christmas Day,” says Willie Martinez.

The Bluefield Union Mission’s Christmas celebration will continue at 11:00 am Christmas morning. There, the mission will give out hot meals for people to enjoy, with hundreds of people expected to take part. In addition, they will be giving out warm clothes and thousands of toys. The mission’s director encourages people to come and volunteer. If you’d like to volunteer, he encourages you to get in contact with him at 304-327-8167.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a...
UPDATE: Search warrant obtained in Mercer County pedestrian hit and run
Timothy R. Underwood
Woman dead, man charged in Raleigh County crash
Kinslee Creed, 17, died Dec. 17 after she was severely injured in a car crash, according to...
Teen dies when SUV hit on the way to see Christmas lights
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Latest News

Bluefield Union Mission helps hundreds of people on first day of Christmas food giveaway
Bluefield Union Mission helps hundreds of people on first day of Christmas food giveaway
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
31 year-old Angel King (Bostic) has been missing since Dec. 10, 2023.
Missing Greenbrier Co. woman last seen Dec. 10
WVU-PCH holds gingerbread house competition for employees.
WVU-PCH holds gingerbread house competition for employees.
WVVA News at 6
Search warrant obtained in Mercer County pedestrian hit and run