Bluefield Union Mission helps hundreds of people on first day of Christmas food giveaway

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Christmas is technically a one-day holiday, but many people celebrate it over the course of a few. For instance, Christmas at the Bluefield Union Mission here in Bluefield, West Virginia, takes place over two days: Christmas Day on Monday and also on the Saturday before Christmas.

On Saturday, the food pantry handed out bags of food for people to take home and prepare for their Christmas feasts. While they were originally set to start at eleven in the morning, they had to open their doors earlier for the line of people waiting outside. The director of the Bluefield Union Mission considers the event a success, with hundreds of people being helped out. He says it was wonderful to have help from volunteers who gave of themselves to help others. Among those volunteering is a family who have made it a tradition to help others during the Christmas season.

“We wanted to give back... to the community and spread the Christmas cheer and, of course, give them some good food to eat,” says Josh Martinez.

“It’s been going really great. We’ve given out about... two hundred and twenty... bags of food so far, and we’re going to give out more on Christmas Day,” says Willie Martinez.

The Bluefield Union Mission’s Christmas celebration will continue at 11:00 am Christmas morning. There, the mission will give out hot meals for people to enjoy, with hundreds of people expected to take part. In addition, they will be giving out warm clothes and thousands of toys. The mission’s director encourages people to come and volunteer. If you’d like to volunteer, he encourages you to get in contact with him at 304-327-8167.

