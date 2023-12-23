Princeton wins cross-border battle with Graham Friday

Lady Tigers pounce on G-girls 67-41 in a daytime game
Princeton wins cross-border battle with Graham Friday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Lady Tigers hosted the Graham G-girls in a battle between cross-border rivals during the day Friday.

Princeton would lead after every quarter and win by 26, 67-41, over Graham. Addisny Sarver led the team with 16 points, while Maddie Stull was second with 11.

