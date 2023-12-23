Missing Greenbrier Co. woman last seen Dec. 10

FRANKFORD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, 31 year-old Angel King (Bostic) of the Frankford area has been missing since Dec. 10, 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office reports King was last seen in Logan County, W.Va. on Sunday the 10th, and it’s believed she was attempting to return to Greenbrier County.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. N.J. Hersman with the Lewisburg State Police Detachment at (304) 647-7600.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.