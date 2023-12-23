Graham wins an instant classic over Bluefield on the hardwood

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers hosted the Graham G-men at Bluefield High School in another installment of the classic rivalry Beaver-Graham.

Ther school was over capacity as the game went back and forth all night. Bluefield would lead all of the first half to take a 29-20 lead into halftime. RJ Hairston was honored for scoring 1,000 career points after his basket of the game (Hairston reached the milestone against Wyoming East Friday).

in the second half though, Graham would fight back to make it 44-42 into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, it was also back and forth all throughout, where Bluefield took a 53-49 lead until Graham would tie it 53 all. At 55-55, Markelle Ray hit a jumper to take a two-point lead.

Hairston would go to the line after getting fouled, but only would make one free throw. Graham’s Blake Graham would make a free throw on the other end for a 58-56 lead. Bluefield would get the ball back with seven seconds, but two shots at the end failed to go in, and Graham beats Bluefield for the first time since 2015, 58-56.

