Dom Collins wins the Kennedy and Moss awards

The star Princeton Tiger recorded 83 catches for 1,901 yards and 27 TDs on the year
Dom Collins wins the Kennedy and Moss awards
Dom Collins wins the Kennedy and Moss awards(Dom Collins wins the Kennedy and Moss awards)
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Saturday, Princeton’s very own Dom Collins was awarded the Kennedy and Moss awards from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The Moss award is given to the best WR in the state of West Virginia, and the Kennedy Award is given to the overall best player in the state of West Virginia.

Collins signed earlier in the week to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Hear from Collins tonight at 11 on his story playing four years for the Princeton Tigers.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a...
UPDATE: Search warrant obtained in Mercer County pedestrian hit and run
Timothy R. Underwood
Woman dead, man charged in Raleigh County crash
Kinslee Creed, 17, died Dec. 17 after she was severely injured in a car crash, according to...
Teen dies when SUV hit on the way to see Christmas lights
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Latest News

Graham wins an instant classic over Bluefield on the hardwood
Graham wins an instant classic over Bluefield on the hardwood
Princeton wins cross-border battle with Graham Friday
Princeton wins cross-border battle with Graham Friday
Graham wins an instant classic over Bluefield on the hardwood
Graham wins an instant classic over Bluefield on the hardwood
Princeton wins cross-border battle with Graham Friday
Princeton wins cross-border battle with Graham Friday