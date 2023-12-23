Dom Collins wins the Kennedy and Moss awards

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Saturday, Princeton’s very own Dom Collins was awarded the Kennedy and Moss awards from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The Moss award is given to the best WR in the state of West Virginia, and the Kennedy Award is given to the overall best player in the state of West Virginia.

Collins signed earlier in the week to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Hear from Collins tonight at 11 on his story playing four years for the Princeton Tigers.

