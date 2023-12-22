WVU-PCH holds gingerbread house competition for employees.

By Mark Hughes
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) -Hospital workers in the two Virginias are competing to see who can make the best gingerbread house.

WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital is holding the contest Involving different departments in-house and other entities like “Blue Ridge Internal Medicine,” Bluefield’s “Behavioral Health Pavillion” and the “Bluewell Family Clinic.”

The friendly competition is to see who can build the best gingerbread house and you at home will be naming the winner.

From now on, through the holidays you can go to the WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital Facebook page and vote for your favorite sweet creative creation. Hospital representative heather Poff says this is a great and fun team building exercise.

“We have some very talented staff here. We like to celebrate the holidays; it’s busy, but we wanted to give our employees an opportunity for team building and camaraderie. It’s a great opportunity to share joy amongst the team as well as the work with our community.”

Once again you can go to the hospital’s Facebook page to vote through the holidays for your favorite.

