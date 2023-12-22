Woman dead, man charged in Raleigh County crash

Timothy R. Underwood
Timothy R. Underwood(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a crash in Raleigh County Thursday night.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. J.L. Redden said Timothy Underwood Sr., 50, has been charged with driving while impaired causing death and driving on a revoked license due to DUI.

The passenger, Jennifer J. Bowe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Redden said Underwood was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram west on Coal River Road when, at 10:36 p.m., the truck left the right side of the road, hitting a rock wall and two trees before reentering the roadway and coming to rest in the middle of Coal River Road.

Underwood had minor injuries and, after being medically cleared, was taken to Southern Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The crash is under investigation by Lt. J. L. Redden assisted by Sergeant G. D. Epling and Deputy M. S. Dunlap. Coal River VFD, Whitesville VFD, Jan-Care Ambulance and Whitesville EMS responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release.

