Winter workout: Save your golf swing with a simulator

By Martin Staunton and Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, 2023 said goodbye to Autumn and hello to the coldest season of the year, Winter. For all intents and purposes, the dawn of Winter marks the sunset of the outdoor golfing season. However, WVVA found a pair of options that allows golfers of all skill levels to continue to play -- even when old man winter shuts down their favorite course.

Golf courses in the Two Virginias have a world renown reputation, like the Greenbrier. For decades, it’s drawn professional golfers to our region, like the LIV tournament this past summer. But it’s not just the pros -- there are thousands of golfers who live and play by their favorite game, as there’s public access courses in every county.

When the winter weather rolls through, however, simulated golf is an option avid golfers, and beginners alike take advantage of.

There are two active golf simulators in our area, which allow golfers to work on their game in the winter. There’s Sim Golf LLC just outside Peterstown in Monroe County, and the latest local simulator installed sits in Mercer County, inside Princeton’s Big Backs Burgers and Brews.

WVVA’s Martin Staunton travelled to each option, and shares more in the video found above.

Winter workout: Save your golf swing with a simulator
