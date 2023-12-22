We look mainly dry up until Christmas Day

DAY PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Besides lots of passing clouds, the next couple of days are still looking to bring mainly quiet and mild weather. Temps Friday night will fall into the 30s, and high temps on Saturday will return to the 50s for most. We could see a stray shower/few flurries at higher elevations Friday night, but most will stay dry. Saturday will bring plenty of clouds, but rain chances should stay slim to none. We’ll remain partly cloudy and mainly dry Saturday night, with lows hitting the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Christmas EVE will be balmy this year. Highs on Sunday under partly sunny skies will hit the upper 50s-low 60s. Christmas EVE night looks mild, with low temps in the 30s and low 40s again, and passing clouds.

CHRISTMAS EVE (maxuser | WVVA)

CHRISTMAS DAY looks a bit wet and breezy this year as a front moves in by early next week. We’ll see wider-spread rain move in by Monday afternoon-evening, continuing on and off into Tuesday.

XMAS DAY (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Next week looks cooler and unsettled with occasional rain/snow as we get closer to the beginning of 2024...

STAY TUNED!

