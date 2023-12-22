Va. Speaker Designee tours Tazewell with local representatives

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County played host for members of the Virginia General Assembly on Thursday, including the presumptive incoming Speaker of the House.

Del. Don Scott (D), the House of Delegates’ Speaker Designee, is set to be the first Black Speaker of the House in the Commonwealth’s history. On Thursday, Tazewell County Sen. Travis Hackworth (R) and Del. Will Moorefield (R) took Del. Scott on a tour of the county. The tour included stops at Back of the Dragon, and the “Standing Tall and Proud” mural, which honors the lives of African Americans in Tazewell County.

Del. Scott said he’s looking forward to working across the aisle to get things done for his district in the Hampton Roads area, as well as residents in Southwest Virginia.

“We need to make sure we continue to invest in our economic development apparatus. We have some great opportunities in Southwest, Southside and in Hampton Roads and in Northern Virginia. Rising tides lifts all boats. We are the Commonwealth, so that’s why I think it’s important to get a good idea of all the geographies.”

Del. Scott took office in 2020, serving Virginia’s 80th District. The Texas native previously served as an officer in the Navy as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.