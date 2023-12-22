Two more candidates seeking First Congressional District seat

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia’s First Congressional District now has two more candidate seeking the seat, now held by Rep. Carol Miller, a Republican, who is running for reelection.

Wes Holden of Sissonville, an Independent, is throwing his hat into the ring, along with Democrat Jim Umberger of Lewisburg, who is so far the lone Democrat running for his party’s nomination in the May 14, 2024 primary election.

Holden, a Vietnam veteran who spent 30 years on former Sen. Jay Rockefeller’s staff as well as eight years on his staff when Rockefeller was Governor, said he wants to give West Virginians “the opportunity to vote against a culture of arrogance and selfishness causing massive and unnecessary pain for the majority of working families throughout the state.”

“It has been a long time since West Virginia voters had any choice other than to vote for the better of the two major party candidates being shoved down their throats,” Holden said in his announcement. “Why not vote for an alternative, an Independent candidate?”

Umberger, also a Vietnam veteran, has a background in mental health services as well as hospital administration at the Greenbrier Center. In 2009, he fulfilled a lifelong goal, working with his fellow veterans, offering both individual and group counseling.

Umberger said in his announcement he is running on a platform “committed to protecting West Virginia workers; empowering educators to affect innovative change in their classrooms; equipping young people with the academic, vocational, and life skills they need to compete; combatting the root causes of the opioid epidemic; and ensuring the U.S. military and service personnel are not treated as pawns of political gamesmanship.”

Miller is being opposed by Derrick Evans for the Republican nomination in the May primary.

The filing deadline is Jan. 27, 2024.

As a result of the 2020 census, West Virginia lost a congressional seat because of population loss and went from three districts to two.

The First Congressional District represents 28 counties in the southern half of the state.

