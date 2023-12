HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Lady Bobcats hosted the Bluefield Lady Beavers Thursday. Game is a rematch from the Double-A R3S2 first round from last season.

The Lady Bobcats got out to a 7-0 lead in the first and didn’t look back, defeating the Lady Beavers 34-24.

