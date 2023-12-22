Shady Spring residents up in arms over proposed rezoning of wooded area bordering their neighborhoods

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Contention is rising between Raleigh County residents and leaders in the fight between the commercialization of a residential area and the potential for hundreds of jobs in the region.

On Thursday, the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Board held a public meeting to discuss the possible rezoning of 727 acres of land in the Shady Spring area to allow for a data center to set up shop. Their meeting was met with heavy and heated opposition from neighbors.

Retired Shady principal Gary Nichols questioned the ability of the county’s infrastructure.

“How many years has it been approved to put a three-lane road in there [Shady], and they haven’t done one ounce of construction? Not one,” he stated. “I hear this stuff. I was there. I lived there. I’ve been there. I’ve done it...You’re sitting there going to consider this before you even take any of this stuff into consideration?”

Resident Jennifer Arp-Bazzie brought into question the possibility of a noise impact.

“Has anyone read anything on Northern Virginia and data centers and the noise problem they have? Up to a mile, so severe people can’t hear. The schools are in that mile...I moved to this area 11 years ago, got married, went to Shady School, picked that area for our kids, and I got it because it was rural, residential, okay? I got it because it had a reservoir, and I thought, ‘I’m safe from development here. I’m safe from this.’ And this is showing we’re not.”

This potential reconfiguration would shift wooded, residential land along Flat Top Road, which is currently owned by Greenbrier Land Company, to commercial property. During Thursday’s meeting, Greenbrier Land Company Manager Douglass McElwee stated that he wasn’t looking to sell his land but explained that the company sought them out with an offer.

The company’s proposal shows eight buildings located within the 700-acre area. The area will be fenced in with a “buffer zone” so that buildings cannot be built less than 300 feet away from any residences. The complex will have a main entrance on Flat Top Road, situated between Shady Elementary School and Shady Middle School, with an emergency entrance off Joe Cooper Farm Road.

It was stated on Thursday that the company’s proposal for the center’s acreage and exits can’t exceed what has been submitted to the county; however, it was revealed to locals that it is within the company’s power to move or change buildings, parking spaces, etc., before construction.

Due to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), the name of this company can’t be revealed, but it was stated that the project could create up to 600 jobs.

“I think it’s got potential to be a really good thing for the county, bring in jobs,” shared Assistant Administrator for the Raleigh County Commission Billy Michael. “You know, anytime you can bring in jobs and tax dollars and so forth, it’s a, you know, typically, a good thing for the county.”

Those in the surrounding neighborhoods question how their daily lives could be impacted by this proposed development. They say they are worried they’re going to be the victims of progress, making their country-living lifestyle disappear, and add that they fear if this deal goes through that things will never be the same.

“The amount of noise that this data center could bring, between 55 and 85 decibels of noise, which is basically your lawn mower running in your living room 24/7,” shared Matthew Ogle. “A lot of people have decided to move into the Shady Spring area because of its peaceful atmosphere, the school district, the schools that are available for your kids...I came from Texas, all the way from San Antonio, to move in that area specifically.”

“I bought my home in a neighborhood to raise my family so they can go outside and play, not be next to a business and, certainly, not to look out my front door and see a fence with concertina wire wrapped around it,” said Ryann Allen. “That’s not why I bought my house in a residential zone.”

When asked why they couldn’t locate the center in an area like Industrial Park, which is already zoned for businesses, Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Jina Belcher not only stated that the Industrial Park in Beaver does not have enough space to house the data center, but also reiterated that the land in Shady was picked out specifically by the interested company.

Other topics of concern for residents were possible disruptions to traffic and spikes in utility costs.

After hearing hours worth of public comments, the board decided to recommend the proposal by a 4 to 3 vote, with Board President Mike Tyree breaking the tie.

“Any community would have those concerns, and they’re very passionate about it, and I feel for them. I really do,” he told WVVA after the meeting. “I’ve lived in Raleigh County all my life, and I know some of those folks, but our job is to look at what’s best for the county overall. You’re looking at a piece of property that’s currently being taxed as managed timberland, meaning the tax is collecting on that property over- small every year, as opposed to creating a multi-million dollar facility that, over the years, is going to make millions of dollars in taxes to Raleigh County.

The people most affected by the proposal say the end of Thursday night’s meeting doesn’t mean the end of their fight. They will get their chance again in two weeks in front of the county commission, and it will be their last stand in their attempt to maintain what they love most about where they live.

The final decision on whether or not to rezone is up to the Raleigh Couty Commission. The vote is set for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Stay will WVVA as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.