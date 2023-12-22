Senator Joe Manchin introduces student loan legislation

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many actions have been taken recently by politicians to fix student debt in America.

Here in West Virginia, Senator Joe Manchin (D) is joining the fight as his career in the U.S. Senate dwindles down.

On December 15, Senator Manchin helped introduce new bipartisan legislation to help fight student loan debt in America.

The Smarter Debt Act is aimed at establishing an interactive online dashboard at the U.S. Department of Education to provide future and current students the information they need.

Marion county Democratic Party Chairman Jarryd Powell is a student himself at Fairmont State and feels this legislation makes sense.

“It’s a great first step in not only bringing more information to current loan holders but also perspective students who may be interested in financing their investment in their education going forward and I think it will also help fulfil the needed professions across our state. With the interactive dashboard the students can engage with and learn more information and I think especially and the main thing to talk about is the opportunities that already exist and then how student loan holders or even perspective students might go about using those opportunities in the course of their education.”

The Biden administration has continuously tried to fight the problem of student loan debt. Over the Summer Senator Manchin voted to repeal the student loan cancellation plan.

Regardless both Manchin and the administration take this issue seriously. It’s an issue that impacts West Virginians seeking diplomas.

“I was doing some research recently,” said Powell. “According to the U.S. Department of Education the average debt that a student has if we were to say Fairmont State or West Virginia University is around 12 to 13 thousand dollars and the average graduation rate is 61 percent so what I think this shows it there will be a relief for 100 percent of that population even if they did not go on to earn a degree but they might see ways to do payment plans and ways to excess that debt.”

