PCH names new Director of Women's Services

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) announced that they have named a new director of Womens’ Services.

Jackie Mincy, MSN, RN, who has served as the interim director since September 1, is now officially taking the role over.

According to PCH, Mincy has significant experience and training in her new role. She has worked in Labor and Delivery departments in several locations such as Montefiore Medical Center and BronxCare Hospital Center, both in Bronx, NY; Piedmont Henry in Stockbridge, GA; Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC; and Beth Israel Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston, MA.

Mincy earned a master’s degree in nursing through Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing at South University in Columbia, SC.

The Women’s Center at PCH provides state of the art care for expectant mothers and their babies. This year, 886 babies have been born in PCH’s Women’s Center as of November 30.

