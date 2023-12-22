PCH names new Director of Women's Services

Jackie Mincy, new director of Women’s Services at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.
Jackie Mincy, new director of Women’s Services at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) announced that they have named a new director of Womens’ Services.

Jackie Mincy, MSN, RN, who has served as the interim director since September 1, is now officially taking the role over.

According to PCH, Mincy has significant experience and training in her new role. She has worked in Labor and Delivery departments in several locations such as Montefiore Medical Center and BronxCare Hospital Center, both in Bronx, NY; Piedmont Henry in Stockbridge, GA; Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC; and Beth Israel Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston, MA.

Mincy earned a master’s degree in nursing through Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing at South University in Columbia, SC.

The Women’s Center at PCH provides state of the art care for expectant mothers and their babies. This year, 886 babies have been born in PCH’s Women’s Center as of November 30.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a...
UPDATE: Search warrant obtained in Mercer County pedestrian hit and run
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
SNOW UPDATE
Monday will bring developing snow, cold, and wind
The home is a total loss.
Family’s home burns down days before Christmas

Latest News

Court Generic
Fayette County man and business sentenced for Clean Water Act violations
Timothy R. Underwood
Woman dead, man charged in Raleigh County crash
Senator Joe Manchin speaking with 5 News
Senator Joe Manchin introduces student loan legislation
Joe Manchin Student Debt Relief Package